Knicks exercise contract options on Ntilikina, Smith, Knox

October 21, 2019 4:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have exercised their contract options on Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.

The options picked up Monday are on the fourth year of the contracts for Ntilikina and Smith, and the third year of Knox’s deal.

Ntilikina and Smith were taken one pick apart in the 2017 draft. The Knicks selected Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick and Smith went ninth to Dallas, which traded him to New York last season in the deal for Kristaps Porzingis.

They are competing along with Elfrid Payton to be the Knicks’ starting point guard.

Knox averaged 12.8 points last season as a rookie. The Knicks drafted him with the No. 9 pick in 2018.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

