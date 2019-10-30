Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Magic, Box

October 30, 2019 9:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (83)

Morris Sr. 2-11 4-5 9, Randle 7-13 2-3 16, Robinson 4-6 4-4 12, Barrett 4-11 0-2 9, Ellington 1-8 0-1 2, Knox II 3-10 2-2 10, Portis 5-11 0-0 12, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Ntilikina 3-8 0-0 7, Dotson 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 31-82 14-20 83.

ORLANDO (95)

Isaac 4-6 2-2 10, Gordon 6-13 0-0 15, Vucevic 8-17 3-4 21, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 5-12 2-2 14, Aminu 3-9 1-2 9, Bamba 4-7 0-0 9, Fultz 3-6 1-2 7, Carter-Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 9-12 95.

New York 25 19 23 16—83
Orlando 22 20 30 23—95

3-Point Goals_New York 7-31 (Knox II 2-5, Portis 2-7, Ntilikina 1-3, Barrett 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-5, Randle 0-2, Ellington 0-5), Orlando 12-32 (Gordon 3-6, Aminu 2-3, Fournier 2-4, Vucevic 2-4, Carter-Williams 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Augustin 1-4, Fultz 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Ross 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Portis, Randle 10), Orlando 52 (Vucevic 13). Assists_New York 19 (Randle 7), Orlando 24 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_New York 15, Orlando 17. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_17,456 (18,846).

