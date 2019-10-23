Knicks-Spurs, Box

NEW YORK (111)

Randle 10-18 4-6 25, Morris Sr. 9-18 5-5 26, Portis 4-10 0-1 8, Barrett 9-13 2-4 21, Trier 0-3 0-0 0, Knox II 5-9 0-0 13, Gibson 1-5 0-0 2, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Payton 4-9 2-2 11, Smith Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Ellington 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 13-18 111.

SAN ANTONIO (120)

DeRozan 3-10 7-11 13, Aldridge 8-15 5-5 22, Lyles 3-4 2-2 8, Murray 7-10 3-3 18, Forbes 7-12 3-3 20, Gay 4-9 5-5 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, White 3-6 3-5 9, Mills 3-11 0-0 8, Belinelli 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 42-83 29-36 120.

New York 15 36 33 27—111 San Antonio 22 37 24 37—120

3-Point Goals_New York 10-30 (Knox II 3-4, Morris Sr. 3-7, Payton 1-2, Barrett 1-3, Ellington 1-4, Randle 1-4, Trier 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1, Portis 0-3), San Antonio 7-21 (Forbes 3-6, Mills 2-6, Aldridge 1-1, Murray 1-1, Lyles 0-1, Belinelli 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Randle 11), San Antonio 51 (Lyles 11). Assists_New York 24 (Payton 8), San Antonio 22 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_New York 32, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Morris Sr.. A_18,354 (18,581).

