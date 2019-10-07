Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Wizards, Box

October 7, 2019 10:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (104)

Morris 6-12 2-2 17, Randle 5-12 0-1 11, M.Robinson 2-7 1-2 5, Payton 2-5 0-0 5, Barrett 6-13 3-5 17, Knox 5-12 0-0 12, Gibson 5-9 4-5 16, Ntilikina 3-10 2-2 9, Ellington 4-9 1-2 12, Trier 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 13-19 104.

WASHINGTON (99)

Anderson 2-5 3-4 9, Hachimura 4-8 3-4 12, Bryant 5-10 4-4 14, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Beal 2-10 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Schofield 0-6 0-0 0, Bertans 3-10 0-0 9, Wagner 5-14 5-7 16, Booth 2-6 0-0 4, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, J.Robinson 1-6 3-4 6, McRae 5-11 1-1 12, Mathews 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 34-97 19-24 99.

New York 27 30 26 21—104
Washington 16 26 29 28— 99

3-Point Goals_New York 15-35 (Morris 3-4, Ellington 3-7, Gibson 2-4, Knox 2-6, Barrett 2-6, Payton 1-1, Randle 1-3, Ntilikina 1-4), Washington 12-47 (Bertans 3-9, Mathews 2-4, Anderson 2-5, Hachimura 1-1, J.Robinson 1-3, Beal 1-4, McRae 1-4, Wagner 1-7, Bryant 0-3, Booth 0-3, Schofield 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 55 (Gibson 9), Washington 54 (Bryant 14). Assists_New York 25 (Randle 7), Washington 25 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_New York 23, Washington 21. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). Ejected_Morris. A_9,420 (20,356).

