Knights forward Zykov suspended for 20 games

October 17, 2019 1:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended Thursday for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program, the league said.

The suspension is accompanied by a referral to the league’s program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment. The league said it would have no further comment.

Zykov is in his second season with the Knights. He has recorded two assists over seven games this season.

