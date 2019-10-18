Listen Live Sports

Korean derby drawn in women’s Olympic soccer qualifying

October 18, 2019 5:11 am
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — There will be another Korean derby game in international soccer in qualifying for the 2020 Olympic women’s tournament.

The Asian Football Confederation says North Korea and South Korea will play in a qualifying match on Feb. 9 in South Korea.

Two qualifying groups were drawn Friday, three days after a men’s World Cup qualifier was played in curious circumstances in Pyongyang.

The teams drew 0-0 in Kim Il Sung Stadium, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among a few spectators in a near-empty arena. North Korean officials also imposed a media blackout.

In women’s Olympic qualifying, South Korea will host North Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar in a round robin from Feb. 3-9.

The other group, hosted by China, involves Australia, Thailand and Taiwan.

The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs on March 6-11, with two teams qualifying for the 12-nation Olympic tournament.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

