Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Oct. 6

Trn Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 20 $565,338 2. Xinjun Zhang 22 $410,100 3. Robby Shelton 22 $356,760 4. Kristoffer Ventura 11 $336,234 5. Harry Higgs 22 $326,651 6. Ryan Brehm 22 $293,051 7. Matthew NeSmith 25 $277,566 8. Lanto Griffin 21 $276,057 9. Henrik Norlander 23 $271,628 10. Mark Hubbard 23 $265,892 11. Zac Blair 24 $265,355 12. Rhein Gibson 24 $262,933 13. Bo Hoag 24 $262,254 14. Nelson Ledesma 23 $259,106 15. Mark Anderson 15 $221,544 16. Scott Harrington 23 $212,749 17. Chase Seiffert 21 $198,842 18. Chris Baker 25 $198,792 19. Sebastian Cappelen 22 $195,968 20. Michael Gligic 22 $189,645 21. Rafael Campos 23 $184,076 22. Michael Gellerman 23 $180,914 23. Tom Lewis 1 $180,000 24. Fabián Gómez 7 $169,182 25. Vincent Whaley 24 $167,469 26. Vince Covello 20 $167,244 27. Ben Taylor 22 $166,346 28. Tyler McCumber 20 $166,267 29. Tim Wilkinson 22 $164,818 30. Joshua Creel 25 $164,229 31. Maverick McNealy 22 $163,503 32. Brett Coletta 22 $154,404 33. Rob Oppenheim 25 $152,824 34. Zecheng Dou 24 $150,485 35. Kevin Dougherty 23 $144,412 36. Joseph Bramlett 23 $141,692 37. Brian Campbell 24 $139,889 38. Jamie Arnold 23 $132,692 39. Drew Weaver 25 $128,919 40. Cameron Percy 13 $126,399 41. Doug Ghim 21 $126,032 42. Brandon Hagy 3 $126,000 43. Dan McCarthy 23 $125,492 44. Charlie Saxon 24 $125,287 45. Chad Ramey 26 $124,460 46. Jonathan Randolph 22 $119,608 47. Grayson Murray 5 $115,757 48. Kramer Hickok 3 $115,675 49. Brandon Crick 20 $113,266 50. Viktor Hovland 2 $111,000

