Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

October 7, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Through Oct. 6

Trn Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 20 $565,338
2. Xinjun Zhang 22 $410,100
3. Robby Shelton 22 $356,760
4. Kristoffer Ventura 11 $336,234
5. Harry Higgs 22 $326,651
6. Ryan Brehm 22 $293,051
7. Matthew NeSmith 25 $277,566
8. Lanto Griffin 21 $276,057
9. Henrik Norlander 23 $271,628
10. Mark Hubbard 23 $265,892
11. Zac Blair 24 $265,355
12. Rhein Gibson 24 $262,933
13. Bo Hoag 24 $262,254
14. Nelson Ledesma 23 $259,106
15. Mark Anderson 15 $221,544
16. Scott Harrington 23 $212,749
17. Chase Seiffert 21 $198,842
18. Chris Baker 25 $198,792
19. Sebastian Cappelen 22 $195,968
20. Michael Gligic 22 $189,645
21. Rafael Campos 23 $184,076
22. Michael Gellerman 23 $180,914
23. Tom Lewis 1 $180,000
24. Fabián Gómez 7 $169,182
25. Vincent Whaley 24 $167,469
26. Vince Covello 20 $167,244
27. Ben Taylor 22 $166,346
28. Tyler McCumber 20 $166,267
29. Tim Wilkinson 22 $164,818
30. Joshua Creel 25 $164,229
31. Maverick McNealy 22 $163,503
32. Brett Coletta 22 $154,404
33. Rob Oppenheim 25 $152,824
34. Zecheng Dou 24 $150,485
35. Kevin Dougherty 23 $144,412
36. Joseph Bramlett 23 $141,692
37. Brian Campbell 24 $139,889
38. Jamie Arnold 23 $132,692
39. Drew Weaver 25 $128,919
40. Cameron Percy 13 $126,399
41. Doug Ghim 21 $126,032
42. Brandon Hagy 3 $126,000
43. Dan McCarthy 23 $125,492
44. Charlie Saxon 24 $125,287
45. Chad Ramey 26 $124,460
46. Jonathan Randolph 22 $119,608
47. Grayson Murray 5 $115,757
48. Kramer Hickok 3 $115,675
49. Brandon Crick 20 $113,266
50. Viktor Hovland 2 $111,000

