Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Oct. 20
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|20
|$565,338
|2.
|Xinjun Zhang
|22
|$410,100
|3.
|Robby Shelton
|22
|$356,760
|4.
|Kristoffer Ventura
|11
|$336,234
|5.
|Harry Higgs
|22
|$326,651
|6.
|Ryan Brehm
|22
|$293,051
|7.
|Matthew NeSmith
|25
|$277,566
|8.
|Lanto Griffin
|21
|$276,057
|9.
|Henrik Norlander
|23
|$271,628
|10.
|Mark Hubbard
|23
|$265,892
|11.
|Zac Blair
|24
|$265,355
|12.
|Rhein Gibson
|24
|$262,933
|13.
|Bo Hoag
|24
|$262,254
|14.
|Nelson Ledesma
|23
|$259,106
|15.
|Mark Anderson
|15
|$221,544
|16.
|Scott Harrington
|23
|$212,749
|17.
|Chase Seiffert
|21
|$198,842
|18.
|Chris Baker
|25
|$198,792
|19.
|Sebastian Cappelen
|22
|$195,968
|20.
|Michael Gligic
|22
|$189,645
|21.
|Rafael Campos
|23
|$184,076
|22.
|Michael Gellerman
|23
|$180,914
|23.
|Tom Lewis
|1
|$180,000
|24.
|Fabián Gómez
|7
|$169,182
|25.
|Vincent Whaley
|24
|$167,469
|26.
|Vince Covello
|20
|$167,244
|27.
|Ben Taylor
|22
|$166,346
|28.
|Tyler McCumber
|20
|$166,267
|29.
|Tim Wilkinson
|22
|$164,818
|30.
|Joshua Creel
|25
|$164,229
|31.
|Maverick McNealy
|22
|$163,503
|32.
|Brett Coletta
|22
|$154,404
|33.
|Rob Oppenheim
|25
|$152,824
|34.
|Zecheng Dou
|24
|$150,485
|35.
|Kevin Dougherty
|23
|$144,412
|36.
|Joseph Bramlett
|23
|$141,692
|37.
|Brian Campbell
|24
|$139,889
|38.
|Jamie Arnold
|23
|$132,692
|39.
|Drew Weaver
|25
|$128,919
|40.
|Cameron Percy
|13
|$126,399
|41.
|Doug Ghim
|21
|$126,032
|42.
|Brandon Hagy
|3
|$126,000
|43.
|Dan McCarthy
|23
|$125,492
|44.
|Charlie Saxon
|24
|$125,287
|45.
|Chad Ramey
|26
|$124,460
|46.
|Jonathan Randolph
|22
|$119,608
|47.
|Grayson Murray
|5
|$115,757
|48.
|Kramer Hickok
|3
|$115,675
|49.
|Brandon Crick
|20
|$113,266
|50.
|Viktor Hovland
|2
|$111,000
