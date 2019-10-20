LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1

Los Angeles Galaxy 0 2 — 2 Minnesota 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 4, 71st minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Dos Santos, 3 (Alessandrini), 75th; 3, Minnesota, Gregus, 2 (Quintero), 87th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Polenta, Los Angeles Galaxy, 33rd; Gonzalez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 44th; Alonso, Minnesota, 80th; Alessandrini, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+1.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Kieso, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_19,939.

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Jonathan Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Servando Carrasco, 90th+4); Uriel Antuna (Romain Alessandrini, 73rd), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon.

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Darwin Quintero, 60th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Abu Danladi, 77th), Kevin Molino; Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 67th).

