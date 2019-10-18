Listen Live Sports

LAFC’s Adama Diomande reinstated to roster before playoffs

October 18, 2019 10:46 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC forward Adama Diomande has been reinstated after four weeks in Major League Soccer’s substance abuse and behavioral health program.

MLS announced the decision Friday.

Diomande voluntarily entered the program for undisclosed reasons Sept. 20. He is cleared to return to all team activities, and he is eligible to play in LAFC’s first playoff game on Thursday.

The Norwegian forward was the third-leading goal scorer this season for LAFC, getting three game-winning scores among his eight goals. He added seven assists in 25 appearances, including 15 starts as a backup or counterpoint for MLS scoring leader Carlos Vela.

LAFC easily won the Supporters’ Shield with MLS’ best regular season record. The club will have home field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

