Lakers-Nets, Box

L.A. LAKERS (77)

Green 1-4 0-0 2, James 2-7 2-2 6, Davis 2-7 1-1 6, Rondo 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 6-13 2-2 14, Antetokounmpo 3-7 2-3 9, Cacok 3-5 1-2 7, Howard 1-2 1-4 3, McGee 4-6 1-2 9, Jackson 1-3 1-1 3, Caruso 1-13 1-1 4, Norvell Jr. 1-8 0-0 3, Caldwell-Pope 5-12 0-1 11. Totals 30-89 12-19 77.

BROOKLYN (91)

Harris 1-6 1-2 4, Kurucs 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Dinwiddie 1-5 2-2 4, LeVert 8-11 3-4 22, Prince 5-9 0-0 14, Adel 0-1 0-0 0, Claxton 3-4 1-1 8, Ellenson 0-0 0-2 0, Jordan 1-2 2-4 4, Nwaba 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 3-10 1-1 7, Temple 2-5 2-2 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Musa 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 33-72 12-18 91.

L.A. Lakers 19 17 25 16—77 Brooklyn 20 27 23 21—91

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 5-32 (Davis 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Caruso 1-5, Norvell Jr. 1-6, Jackson 0-1, James 0-1, Rondo 0-2, Green 0-3, Bradley 0-4), Brooklyn 13-35 (Prince 4-5, LeVert 3-5, Nwaba 1-1, Claxton 1-2, Kurucs 1-2, Harris 1-3, Musa 1-3, Temple 1-4, Adel 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Allen 0-2, Pinson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 39 (Howard, Caldwell-Pope 6), Brooklyn 44 (Jordan 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 14 (Caruso 5), Brooklyn 25 (LeVert 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Brooklyn 22. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second) 2. A_17,396 (0).

