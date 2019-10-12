Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Nets, Box

October 12, 2019 9:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (77)

Green 1-4 0-0 2, James 2-7 2-2 6, Davis 2-7 1-1 6, Rondo 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 6-13 2-2 14, Antetokounmpo 3-7 2-3 9, Cacok 3-5 1-2 7, Howard 1-2 1-4 3, McGee 4-6 1-2 9, Jackson 1-3 1-1 3, Caruso 1-13 1-1 4, Norvell Jr. 1-8 0-0 3, Caldwell-Pope 5-12 0-1 11. Totals 30-89 12-19 77.

BROOKLYN (91)

Harris 1-6 1-2 4, Kurucs 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Dinwiddie 1-5 2-2 4, LeVert 8-11 3-4 22, Prince 5-9 0-0 14, Adel 0-1 0-0 0, Claxton 3-4 1-1 8, Ellenson 0-0 0-2 0, Jordan 1-2 2-4 4, Nwaba 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 3-10 1-1 7, Temple 2-5 2-2 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Musa 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 33-72 12-18 91.

L.A. Lakers 19 17 25 16—77
Brooklyn 20 27 23 21—91

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 5-32 (Davis 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Caruso 1-5, Norvell Jr. 1-6, Jackson 0-1, James 0-1, Rondo 0-2, Green 0-3, Bradley 0-4), Brooklyn 13-35 (Prince 4-5, LeVert 3-5, Nwaba 1-1, Claxton 1-2, Kurucs 1-2, Harris 1-3, Musa 1-3, Temple 1-4, Adel 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Allen 0-2, Pinson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 39 (Howard, Caldwell-Pope 6), Brooklyn 44 (Jordan 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 14 (Caruso 5), Brooklyn 25 (LeVert 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Brooklyn 22. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second) 2. A_17,396 (0).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched