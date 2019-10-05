Lakers-Warriors, Box

L.A. LAKERS (123)

Da.Green 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-16 4-6 22, McGee 5-5 0-0 10, James 5-10 5-8 15, Bradley 0-3 0-0 0, Cacok 5-9 1-2 11, Howard 3-7 3-7 9, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Rondo 3-8 0-0 8, Stockton 1-2 0-0 3, Caruso 2-5 5-5 10, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2, Norvell Jr. 2-6 1-2 7, Daniels 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 47-99 19-30 123.

GOLDEN STATE (101)

McKinnie 3-8 0-0 7, Dr.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Spellman 2-9 0-0 6, Curry 5-11 7-8 18, Russell 2-9 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 1-1 2-2 4, Paschall 3-7 4-6 11, Chriss 4-6 0-0 8, Harrison 1-1 2-2 4, Bowman 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 3-8 2-4 9, Evans 4-8 0-0 9, Poole 5-11 3-4 17, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-89 20-26 101.

L.A. Lakers 33 26 32 32—123 Golden State 20 31 20 30—101

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-33 (Rondo 2-5, Da.Green 2-5, Norvell Jr. 2-5, Daniels 2-6, Stockton 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Bradley 0-1, James 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Davis 0-3), Golden State 11-42 (Poole 4-9, Spellman 2-6, Paschall 1-1, Evans 1-2, Lee 1-4, McKinnie 1-4, Curry 1-5, Marble 0-1, Dr.Green 0-2, Bowman 0-2, Chriss 0-2, Russell 0-4). Fouled Out_Chriss. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 58 (McGee 13), Golden State 47 (Spellman 9). Assists_L.A. Lakers 32 (James 8), Golden State 20 (Dr.Green, Chriss 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Golden State 27. A_18,064 (18,064).

