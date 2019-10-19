Listen Live Sports

Lakers-Warriors, Box

October 19, 2019 1:10 am
 
L.A. LAKERS (103)

Caldwell-Pope 8-16 6-8 25, Dudley 1-5 1-2 4, Cacok 6-9 4-6 16, Caruso 1-1 0-0 2, Daniels 2-8 0-0 5, Antetokounmpo 1-7 5-8 7, Jackson 4-10 0-2 11, Norvell Jr. 8-17 8-9 29, Allen 1-5 2-4 4. Totals 32-78 26-39 103.

GOLDEN STATE (124)

Robinson III 3-6 4-4 13, Dr.Green 4-12 0-2 9, Chriss 3-6 3-4 9, Curry 9-20 8-8 32, Russell 9-19 5-6 29, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Paschall 3-6 5-5 11, Spellman 1-6 0-2 2, Harrison 0-1 1-2 1, Bowman 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-4 2-2 2, Lee 1-3 2-2 4, Poole 3-7 0-0 8, Pippen 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 38-93 30-37 124.

L.A. Lakers 32 23 33 15—103
Golden State 31 40 23 30—124

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-32 (Norvell Jr. 5-10, Jackson 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Daniels 1-4, Dudley 1-4, Allen 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2), Golden State 18-46 (Russell 6-11, Curry 6-15, Robinson III 3-5, Poole 2-5, Dr.Green 1-2, Harrison 0-1, Evans 0-1, Lee 0-2, Spellman 0-2, Chriss 0-2). Fouled Out_Allen, Daniels. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 35 (Cacok 10), Golden State 56 (Dr.Green 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (Jackson 9), Golden State 24 (Curry 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 28, Golden State 32. Technicals_Dr.Green. A_18,064 (18,064).

