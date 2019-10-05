Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Late scoring flurry pushes Murray St past E Illinois 23-17

October 5, 2019 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Preston Rice threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, including back-to-back scoring passes as Murray State wrapped two touchdowns around a defensive stand and went on to defeat Eastern Illinois 24-17 Saturday.

Eastern Illinois had taken a 10-9 lead on Josh Delgado’s 30-yard field goal after halftime when Rice engineered a lightning-quick 75-yard drive in four plays, capped by Rice’s 12-yard TD pass to Jam Sappington.

Murray State (3-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) held the Panthers on downs — allowing only seven yards on a fourth-and-9. Rice then capped a 12-play drive with a 23-yard TD pass to LaMartez Brooks. Sappington caught the conversion pass and the Racers led 24-10 with 10 minutes left.

Chris Walker scored on a 3-yard run as the Panthers (0-6, 0-2) closed to 24-17, but their 11-play final drive ended with first-and-goal at the 5 as time expired.

Advertisement

Harry Woodbury finished 30-of-49 passing for 231 yards and a TD for Eastern Illinois.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore