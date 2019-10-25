Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Leicester ties biggest EPL win with 9-0 rout of Southampton

October 25, 2019 5:00 pm
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester scored five first-half goals and another four after the break to destroy 10-man Southampton 9-0 on Friday and tie the biggest win in Premier League history.

Manchester United beat Ipswich by the same score in 1995, three years after the English league was rebranded.

Brendan Rodgers’ team moved second in the league as Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat tricks.

Ryan Bertrand became the first Premier League player to receive a red card after a VAR review for an incident in the buildup to the first goal in the 10th minute.

Leicester trails Liverpool by five points, and is ahead of third-place Manchester City by one point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

