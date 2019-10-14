Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leonard returns to Colts’ practice following bye week

October 14, 2019 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has completed his first full practice in nearly three weeks and is expected to play Sunday against Houston.

Leonard missed Indy’s previous two games with a concussion and used social media to announce last Wednesday he had been cleared through the concussion protocol. The Colts (3-2) had a bye last weekend.

His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.

The Colts also expect starting safety Clayton Geathers to return from a concussion this weekend.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins