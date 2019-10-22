Lewandowski scores 2 as Bayern beats Olympiakos 3-2

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two goals from Robert Lewandowski handed Bayern Munich its third straight Champions League win on Tuesday as the German side came from behind to beat a high-spirited Olympiakos 3-2 at Karaiskakis Stadium.

Youssef El Arabi gave Olympiakos the lead when he caught Manuel Neuer off guard in the 23rd minute with a powerful downward header that pushed the Germany goalkeeper behind the goal line.

But the heavily marked Lewandowski found space 11 minutes later to fire in a loose ball after a shot from Thomas Mueller was blocked by Jose Sa. The Poland striker added the second two minutes after the hour mark, swinging his leg high to tap past Sa.

Substitute Corentin Tolisso made it 3-1 with a stylish shot from outside the area in the 75th. Olympiakos hit back four minutes later through Guilherme, with a deflection helping his volley beat Neuer.

“We had to score three goals to win the match and we need to get back to playing like Bayern … So another difficult night but we have nine points,” Neuer said. “They were dangerous — we knew they would be — but we have Lewandowski.”

Bayern leads Group B with nine points after routing Red Star 3-0 and Tottenham 7-2 in their previous matches.

“I don’t like conceding so many goals because that means we have to keep chasing,” Lewandowski said. “We have to get used to winning this way … (But) it’s my job to score goals and help my team.”

Tottenham thrashed Red Star 5-0 in the group’s other game on Tuesday.

Olympiakos nearly snatched a draw in the final minutes as Daniel Podence used good footwork to get a shot on target test Neuer, who then barely beat El Arabi to the rebound.

Striker Giorgos Masouras said carelessness had undone his team’s hard work.

“We can’t say the result was unfair. At this level, individual mistakes will cost you and all three goals involved bad decisions by players,” he said. “It is disappointing but we were well prepared, fought hard, and took them on.”

