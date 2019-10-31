Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai

October 31, 2019 4:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHANGHAI (AP) — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.

Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.

Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.

Advertisement

Phil Mickelson, in danger of falling out of the top 50 for the first time in 26 years, shot 71.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR