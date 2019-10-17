Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Bruins Sums

October 17, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 1 1 0—4
Boston 1 1 1 0—3
Tampa Bay won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 7 (Krug, Bergeron), 9:34 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Hedman, Gourde), 19:59. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (holding), 9:27; Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 11:04; Bergeron, BOS, (slashing), 16:09.

Second Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 7:26 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 2 (Killorn), 10:32. Penalties_Verhaeghe, TB, (tripping), 2:15; Gourde, TB, (interference), 6:23; Cernak, TB, (interference), 17:56.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 4 (Stamkos, Point), 15:13. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Marchand, Krug), 16:55 (pp). Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 8:25; Cirelli, TB, (tripping), 16:08.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Marchand, BOS, (holding), 5:00.

Shootout_Tampa Bay 1 (Hedman NG, Point NG, Kucherov NG, Stamkos G), Boston 0 (Coyle NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG, DeBrusk NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 16-13-4-3_36. Boston 11-10-11-5_37.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Boston 3 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-1-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 3-0-1 (36-33).

A_17,193 (17,565). T_2:53.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

