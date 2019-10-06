Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Hurricanes Sums

October 6, 2019 8:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 3 0 0 0—3
Carolina 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Pesce 1 (Svechnikov, McGinn), 1:14. 2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 1 (Hedman), 2:22. 3, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 2 (Gourde, Sergachev), 9:53 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2, 17:44. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (interference), 9:48; Cirelli, TB, (hooking), 15:03.

Second Period_5, Carolina, Haula 3 (Hamilton, Dzingel), 13:49 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 0:55; Hedman, TB, (hooking), 12:31; Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 15:40; Teravainen, CAR, (tripping), 15:50.

Third Period_6, Carolina, Hamilton 1 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 12:48 (pp). Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (hooking), 5:33; Coburn, TB, (hooking), 12:26; Shattenkirk, TB, (interference), 19:15.

Overtime_7, Carolina, Slavin 2 (Staal), 1:53. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-2_13. Carolina 17-16-8-3_44.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Carolina 2 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 0-0-1 (44 shots-40 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 2-0-0 (13-10).

A_14,125 (18,680). T_2:39.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore