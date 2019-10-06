Lightning-Hurricanes Sums

Tampa Bay 3 0 0 0—3 Carolina 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Pesce 1 (Svechnikov, McGinn), 1:14. 2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 1 (Hedman), 2:22. 3, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 2 (Gourde, Sergachev), 9:53 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2, 17:44. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (interference), 9:48; Cirelli, TB, (hooking), 15:03.

Second Period_5, Carolina, Haula 3 (Hamilton, Dzingel), 13:49 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 0:55; Hedman, TB, (hooking), 12:31; Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 15:40; Teravainen, CAR, (tripping), 15:50.

Third Period_6, Carolina, Hamilton 1 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 12:48 (pp). Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (hooking), 5:33; Coburn, TB, (hooking), 12:26; Shattenkirk, TB, (interference), 19:15.

Overtime_7, Carolina, Slavin 2 (Staal), 1:53. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-2_13. Carolina 17-16-8-3_44.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Carolina 2 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 0-0-1 (44 shots-40 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 2-0-0 (13-10).

A_14,125 (18,680). T_2:39.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.