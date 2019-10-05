Lightning-Panthers Sums

Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3 Florida 0 3 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 2 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 9:39 (pp). 2, Florida, Hoffman 3 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 11:05 (pp). 3, Florida, Acciari 1 (Sceviour, Hunt), 12:32. 4, Tampa Bay, Smith 1 (Maroon, Witkowski), 16:23. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (too many men on the ice), 5:18; Joseph, TB, (hooking), 8:33; Cirelli, TB, (high sticking), 10:24.

Third Period_5, Florida, Hoffman 4 (Ekblad, Connolly), 0:17. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Hedman, Shattenkirk), 6:40. 7, Tampa Bay, Joseph 1 (Verhaeghe, Gourde), 15:41. Penalties_Smith, TB, (roughing), 5:39; Hoffman, FLA, (roughing), 5:39; Ekblad, FLA, (tripping), 7:16.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-8-17_35. Florida 8-14-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Florida 2 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 1-1-0 (35-32).

A_17,424 (19,250). T_2:29.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, James Tobias.

