Lightning-Rangers Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|3—4
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 4 (Point, Stamkos), 15:44.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 2 (Strome, Panarin), 9:37 (pp).
Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Buchnevich), 12:46. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Lindgren, Kreider), 17:24. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 3, 19:14.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-11-8_30. N.Y. Rangers 14-14-14_42.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-3-0 (41 shots-38 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 2-2-1 (30-29).
A_17,196 (18,006). T_2:37.
Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Travis Gawryletz.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.