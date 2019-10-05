Listen Live Sports

Lights, music, action: Swim league debuts in Indianapolis

October 5, 2019
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The International Swimming League debuted with light shows, a live DJ and finals-only races worth cash prizes Saturday.

About 1,200 fans were at the Indiana University Natatorium for the first of two days of team competition in a 25-meter pool.

Music played during races and the only quiet moments came when the referee told the swimmers to take their marks on the starting blocks.

Teammates swam next to each other, with two from each of four teams making up an eight-lane final for each race. Swimmers not competing watched from team boxes poolside.

Energy Standard ended the first day in first with 250 points. Cali Condors were second at 229.5. DC Trident was third at 165 and Aqua Centurions were fourth with 163.5.

Sarah Sjöström of Energy Standard led the point standings with 22.5.

“This is part of history in swimming,” said Kylie Masse of Cali Condors.

More AP swimming coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Swimming

