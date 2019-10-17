Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions awarded Carson via waivers from Green Bay

October 17, 2019 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been awarded running back Tra Carson via waivers from Green Bay.

The Lions also announced Thursday that they have released running back Paul Perkins.

Carson originally signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Packers.

Carson has six carries for 14 yards in his career.

Advertisement

Detroit hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress