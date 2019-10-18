Listen Live Sports

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels out against Vikings

October 18, 2019 3:54 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Minnesota because of a foot injury.

The Lions also ruled out cornerback Amani Oruwariye because of a knee injury. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable with a hamstring injury after being limited in practice this week.

Slay played in Monday night’s loss at Green Bay after missing Detroit’s previous game against Kansas City. Daniels has missed the past two games.

Also listed as questionable: fullback Nick Bawden (back), defensive back Quandre Diggs (hamstring), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (elbow) and tackle Rick Wagner (knee).

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

