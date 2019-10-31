Lions-Raiders Preview Capsule

DETROIT (3-3-1) at OAKLAND (3-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick ’em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 4-3, Oakland 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Tied 6-6.

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Raiders 18-13, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK — Lions beat Giants 31-26; Raiders lost to Texans 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 16, Raiders No. 19

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (22), PASS (5).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (32).

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (7), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (9), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions won past four in series since losing in 1996. … Detroit tied for fifth in NFL with 33 pass plays for at least 20 yards. Raiders tied for second worst with 35 allowed. … Detroit ended three-game losing streak against Giants. … QB Matthew Stafford has moved past Hall of Famer Joe Montana on league’s all-time list for yards passing, putting him at No. 19 with 40,619. … Stafford tied for league lead with four games with at least three TD passes this season. … WR Marvin Hall averaging 40.2 yards per catch, leading league among players with at least five receptions. … Lions have forced league-high 13 fumbles, tied with Pittsburgh with nine fumble recoveries. … Detroit one of three teams to allow no TDs on drives of four plays or fewer. … Raiders playing first game in Oakland since Sept. 15. … Oakland sixth team since 1990 to lose back-to-back games while averaging at least 7 yards per play. … Raiders allowed eight sacks, tied for second fewest in team history through seven games. … Oakland has tied franchise record with three straight games without allowing sack. … Raiders QB Derek Carr’s 110.1 passer rating over past six weeks ranks second in NFL to Kirk Cousins. … Oakland RB Josh Jacobs needs 78 yards rushing to break Marcus Allen’s franchise rookie record of 697 in 1982. … Oakland matched last season-long total of 13 sacks after seven games. … Fantasy tip: Raiders WR Tyrell Williams has TD catch in all five games he’s played. Williams got fifth last week after missing two games with foot injury. Figures to be one of Carr’s top targets again.

