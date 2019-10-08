Long-Lions-76ers, Box

GUANGZHOU (86)

C.Harris 3-10 3-4 11, Nicholson 15-32 3-3 36, Zhang 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 2-13 4-4 9, Chen 0-1 0-0 0, Georges-Hunt 5-11 4-5 16, Liu 0-1 0-0 0, Yao 1-2 0-0 3, Zheng 0-1 0-0 0, Gu 0-0 0-0 0, Sun 2-2 0-1 4, Heng 1-1 0-0 2, Si 0-0 1-2 1, Guo 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 30-78 17-21 86.

PHILADELPHIA (144)

T.Harris 3-6 1-2 7, Horford 3-9 0-0 8, Embiid 4-7 9-9 17, Simmons 9-14 2-6 21, Richardson 6-9 1-1 16, Ennis III 3-7 4-6 11, Thybulle 4-6 0-1 10, Highsmith 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Bolden 3-4 0-1 6, O’Quinn 1-2 0-0 2, Pelle 1-1 3-4 5, Koumadje 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 1-2 0-0 2, Burke 4-7 1-1 11, Korkmaz 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Shayok 4-7 0-0 10, Milton 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 51-96 26-37 144.

Guangzhou 22 19 20 25— 86 Philadelphia 36 46 35 27—144

3-Point Goals_Guangzhou 9-32 (Nicholson 3-14, Georges-Hunt 2-3, C.Harris 2-5, Yao 1-2, Sykes 1-6, Liu 0-1, Zhang 0-1), Philadelphia 16-44 (Richardson 3-5, Burke 2-3, Milton 2-3, Horford 2-4, Thybulle 2-4, Shayok 2-5, Simmons 1-1, Scott 1-2, Ennis III 1-5, O’Quinn 0-1, Embiid 0-1, Smith 0-1, Neto 0-1, Bolden 0-1, Koumadje 0-1, T.Harris 0-2, Korkmaz 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Fouled Out_Zhang. Rebounds_Guangzhou 40 (Nicholson 7), Philadelphia 51 (T.Harris 9). Assists_Guangzhou 12 (C.Harris, Georges-Hunt 3), Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Guangzhou 29, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_T.Harris. A_13,407 (20,478).

