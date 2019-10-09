Long-Lions-Wizards, Box

GUANGZHOU (98)

Harris 6-9 11-12 25, Nicholson 9-19 1-2 21, Zhang 0-1 2-2 2, Sykes 7-15 0-0 18, Heng 2-6 2-3 8, Georges-Hunt 3-5 4-4 11, Gu 0-0 0-0 0, Si 0-0 0-0 0, Chen 1-7 0-0 2, Guo 0-1 0-0 0, Zheng 2-4 0-0 6, Sun 1-1 0-0 2, Tian 0-1 0-0 0, Yao 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-71 20-23 98.

WASHINGTON (137)

Bonga 3-5 0-0 7, Hachimura 4-8 3-4 11, Bryant 3-5 2-2 9, Chiozza 1-3 0-0 2, McRae 2-8 1-2 6, Schofield 4-6 4-4 15, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Bertans 3-4 3-3 12, Wagner 9-10 1-1 21, Robinson 4-7 0-0 9, Booth 4-6 1-2 12, Mathews 3-10 6-7 15, Anderson 3-8 2-4 10. Totals 46-86 23-29 137.

Guangzhou 24 22 23 29— 98 Washington 29 45 34 29—137

3-Point Goals_Guangzhou 14-29 (Sykes 4-7, Zheng 2-4, Heng 2-4, Harris 2-4, Nicholson 2-7, Georges-Hunt 1-1, Yao 1-2), Washington 22-52 (Bertans 3-4, Booth 3-5, Schofield 3-5, Mathews 3-9, Wagner 2-3, Jones 2-3, Anderson 2-7, Bryant 1-2, Bonga 1-2, Robinson 1-4, McRae 1-5, Chiozza 0-1, Hachimura 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Guangzhou 30 (Sykes 5), Washington 47 (Schofield, Hachimura 7). Assists_Guangzhou 14 (Sykes 7), Washington 31 (Robinson, McRae 5). Total Fouls_Guangzhou 24, Washington 17. Technicals_McRae. A_7,935 (20,356).

