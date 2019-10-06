Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1

Colorado 1 0 — 1 Los Angeles FC 2 1 — 3

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 32 (Blessing), 28th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 33 (Blackmon), 31st; 3, Colorado, Kamara, 14 (Rubio), 40th.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 34 (Blackmon), 51st.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Harvey, Los Angeles FC, 58th; Price, Colorado, 62nd; Kaye, Los Angeles FC, 73rd; Nguyen, Los Angeles FC, 90th+1.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Kevin Klinger, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_22,537.

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 74th), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price (Cole Bassett, 84th); Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 58th).

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey (Diego Palacios, 82nd), Mark Anthony Kaye, Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman (Steven Beitashour, 70th); Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez (Lee Nguyen, 63rd), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

