The Associated Press
 
Louisville kicker Creque out rest of season with knee injury

October 28, 2019 4:57 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says kicker Blanton Creque will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Creque’s injury, sustained while attempting a tackle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 28-21 victory against Virginia, also ends the collegiate career of the Cardinals’ most accurate kicker (82.3. The senior will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. Creque made 8 of 11 field goals and all 33 extra-point attempts for 57 points this season.

His 51 field goals on 62 attempts and 310 career points both rank third in program history. Creque’s 41-yard field goal that helped Louisville edge Boston College 41-39 on Oct. 5 was one of two game-winners with the Cardinals.

Sophomore backup Ryan Chalifoux could start when Louisville (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Miami on Nov. 9 after a bye.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball , https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 , and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

