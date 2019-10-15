Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisville quarterback to have season-ending toe surgery

October 15, 2019 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says redshirt junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the rest of this season after having surgery for an injured right toe that has sidelined him the past four games.

Pass started the Cardinals’ first two contests and was injured in the opener against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-best four touchdowns and 196 yards in a win over Eastern Kentucky. He then missed the next game against Western Kentucky with what the program said was a lower extremity injury.

Pass, who split time last season with Micale Cunningham, had completed 52% of his passes for 330 yards, four TDS and an interception in 2019.

Cunningham, a sophomore, and freshman Evan Conley have led Louisville (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 3-1 mark entering Saturday’s home game against No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 4-0).

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball , https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 , and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department