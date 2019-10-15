Louisville quarterback to have season-ending toe surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says redshirt junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the rest of this season after having surgery for an injured right toe that has sidelined him the past four games.

Pass started the Cardinals’ first two contests and was injured in the opener against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-best four touchdowns and 196 yards in a win over Eastern Kentucky. He then missed the next game against Western Kentucky with what the program said was a lower extremity injury.

Pass, who split time last season with Micale Cunningham, had completed 52% of his passes for 330 yards, four TDS and an interception in 2019.

Cunningham, a sophomore, and freshman Evan Conley have led Louisville (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 3-1 mark entering Saturday’s home game against No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 4-0).

