Love passes for 405 yards, San Jose State beats New Mexico

October 5, 2019 2:01 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josh Love passed for 405 yards and two TDs and San Jose State beat New Mexico 32-21 on Friday night.

The Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) scored the first 26 points of the game and Matt Mercurio added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to make it 32-14.

Cedric Patterson capped the scoring for the Lobos (2-3, 0-1) with a 38-yard TD catch from Sheriron Jones with 4:52 left in the game.

Nick Nash made it 6-0 with a 9-yard TD run in the middle of the first quarter. Billy Humphreys caught a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Bailey Gaither scored on an 80-yard TD catch to give San Jose State a 20-0 lead with 8:42 left in the period.

Mercurio followed with a pair of field goals to make it 26-0. Mercurio had an extra point blocked after the opening touchdown and a field goal blocked later in the first quarter.

Tre Walker had seven catches for 130 yards for the Spartans.

Jones passed for 127 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 104 yards and a score for the Lobos.

