The Associated Press
 
Mack: Louisville’s Slazinski hospitalized with appendicitis

October 16, 2019 3:48 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Chris Mack says forward Quinn Slazinski has been hospitalized with appendicitis that might require surgery.

Asked after the team’s annual tipoff luncheon Wednesday whether he’d redshirt the 6-foot-8, 215-pound freshman, Mack said Slazinski was in a hospital with the illness and receiving antibiotics.

The coach noted that “the next 24 hours will determine whether he has surgery or not,” and that Slazinski might miss a week after an operation. Mack says it wouldn’t factor in any decision to redshirt Slazinski would wait “until the last possible second” on that option for anybody on the roster.

The Houston native averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Slazinski had two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 9:20 for the White squad in last weekend’s Red-White scrimmage.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

