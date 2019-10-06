Listen Live Sports

Mack’s late TD run helps Liberty beat New Mexico State 20-13

October 6, 2019 12:12 am
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Joshua Mack ran for a 4-yard touchdown with six minutes left and Liberty held off New Mexico State for a 20-13 victory on Saturday night.

Jason Huntley’s 12-yard TD run pulled the Aggies (0-6) even at 13-apiece with 7:46 remaining. On the ensuing series, Stephen Calvert threw a 54-yard pass to Mack, who scored on the next play. New Mexico State drove to the Liberty 8, but Jessie Lemonier forced a fumble from quarterback Josh Adkins with 3:15 remaining. Liberty’s Solomon Ajayi recovered the ball and the Flames ran out the clock.

Mack finished with 113 yards rushing on 16 carries for Liberty (4-2). Calvert was 16-of-31 passing for 173 yards.

Adkins was 20 of 30 for 265 yards passing but threw two interceptions for New Mexico State. Huntley added 75 yards on 16 carries.

