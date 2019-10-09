Listen Live Sports

Magic-Hawks, Box

October 9, 2019 10:37 pm
 
ORLANDO (97)

Isaac 3-9 5-8 13, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Vucevic 6-11 1-2 13, Augustin 2-9 1-2 5, Carter-Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Aminu 1-6 5-8 7, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Bamba 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 2-3 1-2 6, Fultz 2-10 2-2 6, Magette 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-17 2-2 20, Frazier Jr. 1-2 3-4 6. Totals 32-85 23-34 97.

ATLANTA (88)

Reddish 1-7 2-2 4, Collins 0-8 2-4 2, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Young 5-10 6-6 18, Bembry 2-6 3-3 7, Hunter 6-12 0-0 13, Parker 3-9 4-4 11, Fernando 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 1-2 1-2 4, Brooks 2-6 0-0 6, Goodwin 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 2-4 0-0 6, McCall 0-1 1-1 1, Brown 2-6 4-6 9. Totals 27-80 23-28 88.

Orlando 18 28 24 27—97
Atlanta 20 24 23 21—88

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-34 (Ross 4-13, Isaac 2-4, Frazier Jr. 1-1, Birch 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Vucevic 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-2, Augustin 0-3), Atlanta 11-40 (Brooks 2-4, Carter 2-4, Young 2-6, Fernando 1-1, Jones 1-2, Parker 1-3, Brown 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Goodwin 0-1, Len 0-2, Collins 0-3, Reddish 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Isaac, Aminu 8), Atlanta 52 (Parker 9). Assists_Orlando 21 (Isaac, Ross, Carter-Williams 4), Atlanta 21 (Young, Goodwin 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 26, Atlanta 23. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_10,945 (18,118).

