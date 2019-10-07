Listen Live Sports

Magic-Pistons, Box

October 7, 2019 9:30 pm
 
ORLANDO (115)

Isaac 6-12 2-2 16, Gordon 10-17 2-5 25, Vucevic 4-10 1-2 10, Augustin 2-7 0-0 6, Fournier 2-7 0-0 5, Aminu 3-6 0-0 7, Jeffries 0-4 0-0 0, Humphries 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 3-4 0-0 6, Bamba 5-9 0-0 13, Magette 1-2 2-2 5, Carter-Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Fultz 4-10 0-0 8, Ross 3-6 3-4 9, Frazier Jr. 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 45-99 10-15 115.

DETROIT (91)

Snell 3-7 0-0 7, Griffin 1-4 0-0 3, Drummond 5-10 4-8 14, Jackson 2-12 0-0 5, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 3-8 0-0 8, Doumbouya 1-6 0-2 3, Maker 1-2 4-4 6, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 6-10 6-7 19, Rose 3-8 4-4 10, Galloway 1-4 0-0 3, Bone 0-1 1-2 1, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 2-8 0-0 6, J.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-92 19-27 91.

Orlando 29 28 27 31—115
Detroit 23 25 23 20— 91

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-35 (Bamba 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Isaac 2-5, Augustin 2-5, Aminu 1-1, Magette 1-1, Frazier Jr. 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Humphries 0-1, Ross 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Jeffries 0-2), Detroit 10-37 (Mykhailiuk 2-5, Kennard 2-6, Wood 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Snell 1-3, Doumbouya 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Rose 0-1, Brown 0-1, Bone 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_Vucevic. Rebounds_Orlando 57 (Vucevic 10), Detroit 53 (Drummond 9). Assists_Orlando 32 (Fultz 7), Detroit 22 (Griffin 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 24, Detroit 16. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_7,411 (20,491).

