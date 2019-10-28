Listen Live Sports

Magic-Raptors, Box

October 28, 2019 10:04 pm
 
ORLANDO (95)

Isaac 7-10 5-5 24, Gordon 1-6 0-0 2, Vucevic 1-13 2-2 5, Augustin 3-9 3-5 10, Fournier 7-15 3-3 18, Aminu 3-4 0-0 7, Bamba 2-7 0-0 5, Fultz 6-11 0-0 13, Carter-Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Ross 4-11 2-3 11. Totals 34-89 15-18 95.

TORONTO (104)

Anunoby 5-11 0-0 12, Siakam 9-16 5-5 24, Gasol 4-7 0-0 10, VanVleet 3-14 7-7 14, Lowry 7-18 9-10 26, Powell 1-7 2-2 4, Ibaka 3-10 2-2 9, Boucher 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, McCaw 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-85 28-30 104.

Orlando 22 24 21 28— 95
Toronto 31 20 27 26—104

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-39 (Isaac 5-7, Bamba 1-2, Aminu 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Fultz 1-4, Fournier 1-7, Ross 1-8, Carter-Williams 0-1, Gordon 0-2), Toronto 10-39 (Lowry 3-11, Gasol 2-3, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 1-4, Ibaka 1-5, VanVleet 1-7, McCaw 0-1, Powell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Vucevic 12), Toronto 52 (Ibaka, Gasol 10). Assists_Orlando 22 (Gordon, Fultz 5), Toronto 19 (VanVleet, Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Toronto 20. Technicals_Gasol. A_19,800 (19,800).

