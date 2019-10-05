Magic-Spurs, Box

ORLANDO (125)

Gordon 6-8 2-2 14, Isaac 2-7 0-0 5, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Augustin 2-3 2-2 7, Fournier 2-4 1-1 6, Law 1-2 0-0 2, Iwundu 4-7 0-0 10, Aminu 4-8 0-0 9, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, B.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Humphries 0-0 0-0 0, Birch 1-4 0-0 2, Bamba 7-11 3-5 18, Fultz 3-8 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 6-9 1-2 13, Magette 3-3 0-0 8, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 51-97 10-14 125.

SAN ANTONIO (89)

Walker IV 3-8 2-2 8, Aldridge 3-5 0-0 7, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 3-7 4-4 11, Forbes 9-13 1-1 24, Hommes 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-6 0-0 4, K.Johnson 2-14 3-5 7, Eubanks 1-4 3-4 5, Metu 3-4 0-0 6, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Samanic 1-3 1-2 3, White 1-9 0-0 3, Weatherspoon 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 33-85 15-20 89.

Orlando 27 32 41 25—125 San Antonio 25 25 17 22— 89

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-36 (Ross 4-8, Magette 2-2, Iwundu 2-3, Augustin 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Aminu 1-4, Isaac 1-4, Bamba 1-4, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Birch 0-2), San Antonio 8-18 (Forbes 5-6, Murray 1-1, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-3, Hommes 0-1, Gay 0-1, Metu 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, K.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Bamba 7), San Antonio 40 (Gay 6). Assists_Orlando 29 (Aminu 5), San Antonio 22 (White 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, San Antonio 16. A_14,123 (18,581).

