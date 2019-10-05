Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Spurs, Box

October 5, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (125)

Gordon 6-8 2-2 14, Isaac 2-7 0-0 5, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Augustin 2-3 2-2 7, Fournier 2-4 1-1 6, Law 1-2 0-0 2, Iwundu 4-7 0-0 10, Aminu 4-8 0-0 9, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, B.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Humphries 0-0 0-0 0, Birch 1-4 0-0 2, Bamba 7-11 3-5 18, Fultz 3-8 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 6-9 1-2 13, Magette 3-3 0-0 8, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 51-97 10-14 125.

SAN ANTONIO (89)

Walker IV 3-8 2-2 8, Aldridge 3-5 0-0 7, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 3-6 4-4 11, Forbes 9-13 1-1 24, Hommes 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-6 0-0 4, K.Johnson 2-14 3-5 7, Eubanks 0-3 3-4 3, Metu 3-4 0-0 6, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Samanic 2-4 1-2 5, White 1-9 0-0 3, Weatherspoon 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 33-84 15-20 89.

Orlando 27 32 41 25—125
San Antonio 25 25 17 22— 89

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-36 (Ross 4-8, Magette 2-2, Iwundu 2-3, Augustin 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Aminu 1-4, Isaac 1-4, Bamba 1-4, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Birch 0-2), San Antonio 8-18 (Forbes 5-6, Murray 1-1, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-3, Hommes 0-1, Gay 0-1, Metu 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, K.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Carter-Williams, Birch, Bamba 6), San Antonio 40 (Gay 6). Assists_Orlando 29 (Aminu 5), San Antonio 21 (White 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, San Antonio 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore