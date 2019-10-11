Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Playoff One-Hitters

October 11, 2019 11:33 pm
 
One-hit games pitched in playoff games with pitcher(s), team, hit score and date:

Mike Cuellar (4 2-3 innings) and Ross Grimsley (4 1-3) for Baltimore, one out double in the 7th. Baltimore lost to Oakland, 2-1, Oct. 9, 1974 (ALCS).

Danny Jackson (6 innings), Norm Charlton (1), Randy Myers (2) for Cincinnati, one out double in the 5th. Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 2-1, Oct. 12, 1990 (NLCS).

Kevin Millwood, Atlanta, one out home run in the 2nd. Atlanta beat Houston, 5-1, Oct. 6, 1999 (NLDS).

Bobby J. Jones. N.Y. Mets, leadoff double in the 5th. New York beat San Francisco 4-0, Oct. 8, 2000 (NLDS).

Roger Clemens, N.Y. Yankees, leadoff double in the 7th. New York beat Seattle 5-0, Oct. 14, 2000 (ALCS).

Michael Wacha (7 1-3 innings), Carlos Martinez (2-3), Trevor Rosenthal (1) for St. Louis, one out home run in the 8th. St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 2-1, Oct. 7, 2013 (NLDS).

Anibal Sanchez (6), Al Alburquerque (1), Jose Veras (2-3), Drew Smyly (1-3), Joaquin Benoit (1), one-out single in the ninth. Detroit beat Boston 2-1, Oct. 12, 2013 (ALDS).

Anibal Sanchez (7 2-3), Sean Doolittle (1 1-3), two-out single in the eighth, Washington beat St. Louis 2-0, Oct. 11, 2019 (NLCS).

