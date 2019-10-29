Managerial Ejections

Managers who have been ejected from a World Series game with name, team, year and game number:

Dave Martinez, Washington Nationals, 2019, Game 6

Bobby Cox, Atlanta Braves, 1996, Game 6

Bobby Cox, Atlanta Braves, 1992, Game 3

Whitey Herzog, St. Louis Cardinals, 1985, Game 7

Billy Martin, New York Yankees, 1976, Game 4

Earl Weaver, Baltimore Orioles, 1969, Game 4

Charlie Grimm, Chicago Cubs, 1935, Game 3

Frank Chance, Chicago Cubs, 1910, Game 3

