Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Managerial Ejections

October 29, 2019 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Managers who have been ejected from a World Series game with name, team, year and game number:

Dave Martinez, Washington Nationals, 2019, Game 6

Bobby Cox, Atlanta Braves, 1996, Game 6

Bobby Cox, Atlanta Braves, 1992, Game 3

Advertisement

Whitey Herzog, St. Louis Cardinals, 1985, Game 7

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Billy Martin, New York Yankees, 1976, Game 4

Earl Weaver, Baltimore Orioles, 1969, Game 4

Charlie Grimm, Chicago Cubs, 1935, Game 3

Frank Chance, Chicago Cubs, 1910, Game 3

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid