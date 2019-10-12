Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mancuso leads Richmond past Maine 24-17

October 12, 2019 3:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Mancuso ran for two touchdowns and his 66-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller gave Richmond the lead for good in a 24-17 win over Maine on Saturday.

The Black Bears led 10-7 at halftime to set up the decisive third quarter. Mancuso’s 1-yard TD plunge capped a 7-play, 79-yard drive with 6:22 left in the third.

As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine’s four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.

Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond’s 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.

Advertisement

Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.

Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards with four receptions for Maine (2-4, 0-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched