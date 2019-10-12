Mancuso leads Richmond past Maine 24-17

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Mancuso ran for two touchdowns and his 66-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller gave Richmond the lead for good in a 24-17 win over Maine on Saturday.

The Black Bears led 10-7 at halftime to set up the decisive third quarter. Mancuso’s 1-yard TD plunge capped a 7-play, 79-yard drive with 6:22 left in the third.

As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine’s four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.

Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond’s 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.

Advertisement

Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.

Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards with four receptions for Maine (2-4, 0-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.