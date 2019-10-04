Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets Sum

|Toronto
First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 1 (Tavares, Rielly), 12:04 (pp).
Second Period_2, Toronto, Ceci 1 (Rielly, Nylander), 10:35. 3, Columbus, Atkinson 1, 14:11 (pp).
Third Period_4, Toronto, Marner 2 (Tavares, Muzzin), 2:16. 5, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Marner, Rielly), 14:04 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-9-10_29. Columbus 9-11-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Columbus 1 of 5.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 2-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 0-1-0 (29-25).
A_18,776 (18,500). T_2:26.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.
