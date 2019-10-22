Maple Leafs-Bruins Sums

Toronto 0 2 0—2 Boston 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Krug), 17:15 (pp). Penalties_Krug, BOS, (interference), 4:03; Johnsson, TOR, (hooking), 16:26; Johnsson, TOR, (roughing), 17:18.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kapanen 3 (Holl, Kerfoot), 4:23. 3, Boston, Marchand 5 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 6:09. 4, Toronto, Kerfoot 4 (Nylander, Kapanen), 12:54 (pp). Penalties_Muzzin, TOR, (tripping), 1:18; Chara, BOS, (tripping), 11:40; Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 15:54.

Third Period_5, Boston, Ritchie 2 (DeBrusk), 6:35. 6, Boston, Lindholm 1 (Kuraly), 17:57. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (high sticking), 15:48; Marchand, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-12-8_30. Boston 12-13-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 4; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-2-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 4-0-1 (30-28).

A_17,193 (17,565). T_2:44.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tony Sericolo.

