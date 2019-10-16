Maple Leafs-Capitals Sums

Toronto 2 0 1—3 Washington 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 1 (Moore), 4:37 (sh). 2, Toronto, Mikheyev 3 (Holl, Kapanen), 10:58. 3, Washington, Vrana 3 (Hathaway, Carlson), 18:59. Penalties_Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 2:52.

Second Period_4, Washington, Kuznetsov 3 (Hagelin, Carlson), 5:07. 5, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Jensen, Oshie), 5:18. 6, Washington, Carlson 3 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 6:25 (pp). Penalties_Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 1:13; Shore, TOR, (interference), 5:36; Ceci, TOR, (delay of game), 5:45.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Kapanen, Muzzin), 17:27. Penalties_Matthews, TOR, (slashing), 10:10; Hagelin, WSH, (hooking), 13:04.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-8-13_32. Washington 12-12-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-1-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Washington, Samsonov 3-1-0 (32-29).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:24.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

