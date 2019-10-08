Marcus Ericsson to move into 3rd IndyCar entry for Ganassi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing will field a third IndyCar next season for Marcus Ericsson, a former Formula One driver who just completed his first year in the American open-wheel series.

Ericsson spent his rookie year with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, but the team expressed little interest in retaining the Swede after it formed an alliance for next season with McLaren.

That made Ericsson available to shop around sponsorship he brings from Swedish backers. At Ganassi, he will drive the No. 8 alongside five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and countryman Felix Rosenqvist, who was the 2019 series rookie of the year.

