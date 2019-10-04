Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Marseille loses 3-1 at Amiens in Ligue 1

October 4, 2019 5:00 pm
 
AMIENS, France (AP) — Marseille is now without a win in four league matches after losing 3-1 at Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday.

After three successive draws, Marseille had hoped to bounce back at Amiens, which had only won one of its previous five matches.

However, Amiens took the lead in the 12th minute when Haitam Aleesami volleyed in Gaël Kakuta’s cross. Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda though he had scrambled the ball away but it had already crossed the line.

Darío Benedetto leveled for Marseille in the 23rd but Serhou Guirassy restored Amiens’ advantage from the penalty spot four minutes from halftime after he had been fouled by Duje Caleta-Car.

Guirassy almost extended Amiens’ lead immediately after the break but his effort crashed off the crossbar.

Marseille had several chances to equalize before Amiens sealed the result in stoppage time, when Stiven Mendoza fired home his third goal in as many matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

