Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marshall outlasts FAU in wild 4th quarter, 36-31

October 18, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brenden Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Marshall beat Florida Atlantic 36-31 on Friday night.

Knox finished with 23 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). His game-winning 17-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive and was the fourth lead change of the fourth quarter.

Marshall failed to convert the two-point attempt after Knox’s TD, but on the next play from scrimmage the Herd’s Steven Gilmore intercepted Chris Robison’s pass to secure the victory.

Robison scored on a 1-yard keeper to give the Owls (4-3, 2-1) a 24-22 lead with 10:09 left in the game. Less than a minute later, Isaiah Green’s 60-yard TD pass to Willie Johnson put Marshall ahead 30-24. Marshall failed on the two-point conversion and FAU took the lead on Malcolm Davidson’s 2-yard TD run with 3:36 left.

Advertisement

Robison passed for 369 yards.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska