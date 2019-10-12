Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Marshall pulls away late, beats Old Dominion 31-17

October 12, 2019
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaiah Green accounted for two first-half touchdowns, and Brenden Knox added a late score to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.

Knox, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries, had a 6-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining that capped a 10-play, nearly six-minute drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Green was 19-of-31 passing for 175 yards with a 1-yard TD toss to Devin Miller. He also had 59 yards on the ground and a 17-yard touchdown run.

The Thundering Herd recorded eight sacks, matching the second-most in program history. Darius Hodge had 4 ½ sacks, tying Cecil Fletcher’s record set against Ohio in 1986.

Willie Johnson’s only run, a 27-yarder into the end zone, stretched Marshall’s lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter. Justin Rohrwasser returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards and Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard run three plays later that pulled Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2) to 24-17.

Strong ran for 35 yards on three carries for the Monarchs, who were held to just 83 yards rushing. Messiah deWeaver was 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown pass.

