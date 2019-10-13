Listen Live Sports

Maryland officer punched in fight over pro-Trump clothes

October 13, 2019 4:09 pm
 
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say an officer was assaulted after a fight broke out at a high school football game over clothing supportive of President Donald Trump.

The Capital Gazette reported Sunday the officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department received treatment for a concussion.

Police Sgt. Jackie Davis says the fight happened Sept. 27 in Glen Burnie during a game between Old Mill and North County high schools. A juvenile has been charged.

Davis says spectators hurled insults at each other over the clothing. The newspaper reports the officer was punched twice in the head as people were being escorted out of the stadium.

Bob Mosier with Anne Arundel County Public Schools says top school administrators have begun attending some games to keep an eye out for potential problems.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

